Much of this season falls in the ‘Phalguna’ month according to the traditional Indian lunar calendar. Sun transit from Aquarius to Pisces during this month, this happens in the February-March months of the english calendar. Apart from the pleasant and enjoyable weather Phalguna Month also brings along a fleet of celebrations. Astroyogi explains the importance of this month in the Hindu Lunar calendar and the festivals which we would be celebrating during it.- 50 days ago, 14 Feb 17, 12:00am -