  • new“Centre keen on reducing accidents by 2020”
    No paucity of funds with respect to implementing road schemes, says Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways
    - 1 hour ago, 4 Apr 17, 9:41pm -
  • newNew tree-living crab species found in Kerala
    The new species named Kani maranjandu after the Kani tribe in Kerala, are substantially different from other congeners.
    - 1 hour ago, 4 Apr 17, 9:39pm -
  • newSSI suspended for forgery
    THOOTHUKUDISankar, Special Sub-Inspector of Police (SSI) attached to Thattaparai police station, has been placed under suspension on the charges of producing a fake certificate and forging the signatu...
    - 1 hour ago, 4 Apr 17, 9:37pm -
  • new‘We are not dependent on Chhetri’
    National football team coach Stephen Constantine has said that the Indian side is not solely dependent on seasoned forward Sunil Chhetri anymore.Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a workshop fo...
    - 1 hour ago, 4 Apr 17, 9:36pm -
  • newHC stays land acquisiton till gram sabha gives consent
    A division bench of Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shameem Akther on Tuesday stayed dispossession of farmers in the name of open cast coal mine nea...
    - 1 hour ago, 4 Apr 17, 9:34pm -
  • newLocal artistes will get their space this Ramanavami
    The concert season in Bengaluru will begin on Wednesday
    - 1 hour ago, 4 Apr 17, 9:32pm -
  • newIndia gets a break as Istomin pulls out
    The Uzbek mainstay will miss the Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group-I tie
    - 1 hour ago, 4 Apr 17, 9:31pm -
  • newMangalam TV journalists appear before CB
    The seven Mangalam TV journalists accused of having deceptively recorded and broadcast an audio sex tape targeting former Transport Minister A. K. Saseendran appeared before the Crime Branch (CB) on T...
    - 1 hour ago, 4 Apr 17, 9:26pm -
  • newCan RCB shrug off the bridesmaid tag?
    Absence of the talismanic skipper Kohli would worry Vettori’s team deeply
    - 1 hour ago, 4 Apr 17, 9:24pm -
  • newHC to remove seemai karuvelam today
    The Madras High Court Bench here has decided to begin its first field work on removal of seemai karuvelam (prosopis juliflora), an invasive species considered harmful to nature, by uprooting the trees...
    - 1 hour ago, 4 Apr 17, 9:24pm -

      Yogi Adityanath holds first cabinet meet, waives farm loans of Rs 36359 crore

        Yogi Adityanath holds first cabinet meet, waives farm loans of Rs 36359 crore

        Times of IndiaYogi Adityanath holds first cabinet meet, waives farm loans of Rs 36359 croreTimes of IndiaLUCKNOW: Delivering on BJP's poll promise to small and marginal farmers, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet today decided to waive their crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh, totalling a staggering Rs 36,359 crore, at its very first meeting. The move will benefit over ...UP first cabinet meeting: Yogi Adityanath govt keeps poll promise, waives off Rs 35000 cr farm loanFirstpostYogi govt in UP holds first cabi…
        - 1 hour ago, 4 Apr 17, 9:37pm -
      India 'using Dalai Lama's Tawang visit' to upset China, says Beijing media

        India 'using Dalai Lama's Tawang visit' to upset China, says Beijing media

        India TodayIndia 'using Dalai Lama's Tawang visit' to upset China, says Beijing mediaIndia TodayThe visit would also adversely affect relations, reported the Global Times, a Communist Party-run nationalistic tabloid published by the official People's Daily. Ananth Krishnan | Posted by Sanjay Nirala. Follow @ananthkrishnan Ananth.Krishnan@intoday.com.Bad weather delays Dalai Lama's Tawang visit, Lumla unlikelyThe Indian ExpressHope India returns Tawang, says Chinese media as Dalai Lama visits Aru…
        - 2 hours ago, 4 Apr 17, 9:17pm -
      Keep getting threat calls, says man behind SC ban on liquor vends

        Keep getting threat calls, says man behind SC ban on liquor vends

        Economic TimesKeep getting threat calls, says man behind SC ban on liquor vendsEconomic TimesCHANDIGARH: Harman Sidhu, who led a campaign against liquor vends on highways and drunken driving, has said that he keeps getting threat calls but would like to take them in his stride. "I keep getting such calls. There is nothing new," he said.Liquor ban: States look to denotifying roads, moving court forIndia TodayHit by liquor ban, Daman, others seek NH denotificationTimes of IndiaRajasthan excise dep…
        - 2 hours ago, 4 Apr 17, 9:11pm -
      Arvind Kejriwal, fast losing the perception battle, needs to realise governance is serious business

        Arvind Kejriwal, fast losing the perception battle, needs to realise governance is serious business

        FirstpostArvind Kejriwal, fast losing the perception battle, needs to realise governance is serious businessFirstpostFor once, Arvind Kejriwal is silent. The Delhi chief minister, who otherwise has an opinion on almost everything under the sun, has nothing to say when quizzed about the controversies surrounding him, his Aam Aadmi Party, or the government he heads in ...Irresponsible Of Arvind Kejriwal To Question EVMs: Yogendra YadavNDTVKejriwal made defamatory statement, why should taxpayers p…
        - 3 hours ago, 4 Apr 17, 8:10pm -
      Our position for bilateral redressal of all India-Pak issues hasn't changed: India on Nikki Haley's remark

        Our position for bilateral redressal of all India-Pak issues hasn't changed: India on Nikki Haley's remark

        Times of IndiaOur position for bilateral redressal of all India-Pak issues hasn't changed: India on Nikki Haley's remarkTimes of IndiaNEW DELHI: India on Tuesday rejected any scope for US mediation with Pakistan and said that the "government's position for bilateral redressal of all India-Pakistan issues in an environment free of terror and violence hasn't changed." The reaction from ...India snubs US offer to mediate with Pak: Our position for bilateral redressal unchangedIndia TodayIndia turns…
        - 3 hours ago, 4 Apr 17, 7:59pm -
      Cop who probed Sohrabuddin fake encounter to become Gujarat's first woman DGP

        Cop who probed Sohrabuddin fake encounter to become Gujarat's first woman DGP

        Hindustan TimesCop who probed Sohrabuddin fake encounter to become Gujarat's first woman DGPHindustan TimesIPS officer Geeta Johri replaced PP Pandey, who resigned as the DGP after his appointment was challenged by former top cop Julio Riberio in the Supreme Court.(Siddharaj Solanki/ Hindustan Times). Geeta Johri, a police officer who courted controversy ...Geetha Johri appointed as new Gujarat DGPIndia TodayGeetha Johri, Who Probed Sohrabuddin Case, Is Gujarat's 1st Woman Top CopNDTVGujarat get…
        - 3 hours ago, 4 Apr 17, 7:59pm -
      24-year-old student's suicide should be a wake up call to raise the dialogue on depression

        24-year-old student's suicide should be a wake up call to raise the dialogue on depression

        Firstpost24-year-old student's suicide should be a wake up call to raise the dialogue on depressionFirstpostMinutes before jumping off the 19-storey room of Hotel Taj Lands End in Bandra on Monday, 24-year-old Arjun Bhardwaj streamed a Facebook Live video saying that is a "tutorial on how to commit suicide." His intentions were clear. According to the Mumbai ...Student who jumped off 19th floor may have sought help on FacebookHindustan TimesYouth live streams suicide video; Mumbai Police says r…
        - 3 hours ago, 4 Apr 17, 7:39pm -
      Hyderabad man arrested for 'triple talaq post card' to wife

        Hyderabad man arrested for 'triple talaq post card' to wife

        Times of IndiaHyderabad man arrested for 'triple talaq post card' to wifeTimes of IndiaHYDERABAD: Days after a man divorced his wife of one day by pronouncing triple talaq through a post card, the south zone police swung into action and arrested him. Deputy commissioner of police (south) V Satyanarayana identified the accused as M ...Hyderabad Man Arrested Over 'Triple Talaq' Postcard To His BrideNDTVHyderabad: Man gives triple talaq to wife through postcard, arrestedDeccan ChronicleHyderabad m…
        - 7 hours ago, 4 Apr 17, 4:16pm -
      Madras HC orders waiver of farm loans to all, stops officials from penal action

        Madras HC orders waiver of farm loans to all, stops officials from penal action

        Times of IndiaMadras HC orders waiver of farm loans to all, stops officials from penal actionTimes of IndiaCHENNAI: The Madras high court on Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to waive farm loans obtained by all farmers, instead of limiting the benefit only to those owning less than five acres of land. The court also restrained officials from ...Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu government to waive loans of all drought-hit farmersIndia TodayMadras High Court Tells Tamil Nadu To Waive All…
        - 11 hours ago, 4 Apr 17, 12:07pm -
      SRKR Engg College tops NIRF list

        SRKR Engg College tops NIRF list

        The Hans IndiaSRKR Engg College tops NIRF listThe Hans IndiaBhimavaram: The SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram has stood in first place in Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana States in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced by Union Human Resources Development Ministry.Miranda House Bags Number One Spot In List Of Top Indian CollegesHuffington Post IndiaMore funds, autonomy to institutions with better ranking: HRDAppsforPCdailyall 18 news articles »
        - 23 hours ago, 3 Apr 17, 11:58pm -

      Indian retail inflation lowest in at least five years

        Indian retail inflation lowest in at least five years

        By Rajesh Kumar Singh NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's inflation cooled to its lowest in at least five years in January as food prices fell following the government's cash clampdown, but emerging price pressures mean the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will probably keep interest rates on hold. Consumer prices rose by an annual 3.17 percent last month - their slowest pace since January 2012, when the government launched the current index series. Annual retail food inflation eased to 0.53 percent last m…
        - 50 days ago, 14 Feb 17, 12:06am -
      The Significance of Phalguna Month Explained by Astroyogi

        The Significance of Phalguna Month Explained by Astroyogi

        Much of this season falls in the ‘Phalguna’ month according to the traditional Indian lunar calendar.  Sun transit from Aquarius to Pisces during this month, this happens in the February-March months of the english calendar. Apart from the pleasant and enjoyable weather Phalguna Month also brings along a fleet of celebrations. Astroyogi explains the importance of this month in the Hindu Lunar calendar and the festivals which we would be celebrating during it.
        - 50 days ago, 14 Feb 17, 12:00am -
      SK Flashback: Dhoni and Yuvraj blow away Pakistan's bowlers in Lahore

        SK Flashback: Dhoni and Yuvraj blow away Pakistan's bowlers in Lahore

        On this day, 11 years ago, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni staged a brilliant 102-run partnership to help India beat Pakistan at Lahore.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 11:38pm -
      • Beijing thanks India for returning Chinese soldier after 54 years
        Beijing [China], Feb 13 (ANI): Beijing on Monday appreciated the facilitation provided by the Indian government in sending back Wang Qi, the Chinese soldier who crossed over to India post the 1962 war. "On February 11, through the joint efforts of China and India, Mr. Wang Qi returned to China and got back to his family.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 11:21pm -
      Top 5 openers in ODIs going into the Champions Trophy

        Top 5 openers in ODIs going into the Champions Trophy

        These batsmen are a nightmare for bowlers in the Powerplay!
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 11:08pm -
      Infosys management seeks to ease tensions with founders

        Infosys management seeks to ease tensions with founders

        By Sankalp Phartiyal and Euan Rocha MUMBAI (Reuters) - Management at Infosys Ltd attempted on Monday to allay concerns that the software services firm was facing a worsening dispute with its founders over how the company was being run, saying that the board was engaging with the founders, including N.R. Narayana Murthy. India's second-biggest IT services company behind Tata Consultancy Services has been locked in a public war of words with the founders and former executives, who, led by Murthy,…
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 11:02pm -
      Most consecutive Test matches without defeat

        Most consecutive Test matches without defeat

        These sides managed to do the impossible and etched their mark on history by remaining unbeaten for a long time.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 11:01pm -
      • If Sasikala is found guilty she would definitely be put in jail: Swamy
        New Delhi [India] Feb. 13 (ANI): Expressing his opinion on AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala Natarajan's disproportionate assets case which is to be heard tomorrow, Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday said that if the former is found guilty she would definitely be put in jail. Whether she will be disqualified from contesting the elections again, that would depend on whether the conviction is for more than four years," Swamy told ANI. "The question is wheth…
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 10:58pm -
      • PCB suspends Nasir Jamshed for violating anti-corruption code
        New Delhi [India], Feb. 13 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) executive committee chairman Najam Sethi on Monday informed that Pakistan's opening batsmen Nasir Jamshed has been provisionally suspended from playing all forms of cricket for violating the cricket body's anti-corruption code. "PCB has provisionally suspended Nasir Jamshed from all forms of cricket for violating its anti-corruption code @TheRealPCB," Sethi tweeted.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 10:57pm -
      • Man detained for threatening Karunanidhi's wife with toy gun
        Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb. 13 (ANI): A masked man was handed over to the police for trespassing into former chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M. Karunanidhi's residence and threatening his wife Rajathi Ammal with a toy gun.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 10:51pm -
      • WB: BSF discovers case of fake recruitment in Kalyani, lodges FIR
        Nadia (West Bengal) [India], Feb. 13 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday discovered a case of fake recruitment in Kalyani and lodged an FIR in this regard. Some boys and girls came at the main gate of BSF Campus Kalyani, Sector Kolkata, South Bengal Frontier with some envelops for joining the force. The BSF guard on duty enquired about the reason of their coming to the BSF Campus.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 10:51pm -
      • India's Sandeep Das makes a mark at Grammys, Adele, Beyonce shine away
        Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) "Sing Me Home", an album which has contribution from Indian tabla player Sandeep Das, on Sunday won the Best World Music Album at the 59th Grammy Awards, where British star Adele clinched as many as five trophies. Das is part of Silk Road Ensemble, a collaborative effort by musician Yo-Yo Ma to bring together performers and composers from more than 20 countries. Cheering for Das, veteran singer Shubha Mudgal tweeted: "Sandeep Das gets a Grammy for Best World Music Albu…
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 10:46pm -
      • Congress asks four of its candidates to withdraw their nominations
        Lucknow, (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Feb. 13 (ANI): The Congress Party on Monday asked four of its candidates from Lucknow Central, Mankapur, Suratganj and Payagpur to withdraw their nominations. Reacting on this sudden decision by the Congress, party leader Maruf Khan, who was contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly election from Lucknow Central, said he had led a strong campaign and he would continue to contest the election.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 10:32pm -
      • Tehmina Janjua becomes Pakistan's first woman Foreign Secretary
        Islamabad, Feb 13 (IANS) Tehmina Janjua was on Monday named Pakistan's new Foreign Secretary, becoming the first woman to become the country's top diplomat. Janjua, who pipped several senior colleagues including High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, will succeed Aizaz Chaudhary who was appointed as the new Ambassador to Washington. Presently serving as Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, she will take over as the country's 29th Foreign Secretary in the first week of Ma…
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 10:26pm -
      • L&T, European firm set up JV for missile systems
        New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Engineering conglomerate Larsen and Toubro and European missile major MBDA on Monday announced the setting up of a joint venture to develop and manufacture missiles in India to meet the country's defence requirements. The JV, L&T MBDA Missile Systems Ltd, is expected to be incorporated in the first half of 2017 after necessary approvals. The joint venture -- in which L&T holds 51 per cent share and the MBDA the remaining 49 per cent -- will begin with the development of…
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 10:20pm -
      • ED attaches properties worth Rs. 41.65 crore in demonetised currency conversion case
        New Delhi, [India] Feb. 13 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable properties worth Rs. 41.65 crore of advocates Rohit Tandon and Ashish Kumar, the latter also being the Bank Manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank in the demonetised currency conversion case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (2002). A First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police after an investigation under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 was initiated by the Enforcement D…
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 10:11pm -
      • Air India all set to welcome Airbus 320 neo aircraft
        New Delhi, [India] Feb. 13 (ANI): Air India is all set to induct the first Airbus 320 neo aircraft which will be delivered on February 16, making it the third domestic carrier to have this latest single-aisle plane from Airbus. "Air India ordered total seven Airbus 320 neo aircraft to increase more strength in its fleet.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 9:57pm -
      World cardinals back pope after anonymous attacks by conservatives

        World cardinals back pope after anonymous attacks by conservatives

        By Philip Pullella VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Senior Roman Catholic cardinals from the around the world defended Pope Francis on Monday against a spate of recent attacks from conservatives challenging his authority. In an unusual move, nine cardinals in a group advising Francis on Vatican economic and structural reforms issued a statement expressing "full support for the pope's work" and guaranteeing "full backing for him and his teachings". The statement said the cardinals expressed their solidar…
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 9:56pm -
      Joe Root appointed England Test captain, Ben Stokes to be his deputy

        Joe Root appointed England Test captain, Ben Stokes to be his deputy

        Four years after his Test debut, Joe Root has been appointed as England's Test captain.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 9:50pm -
      • Govt. issues clarification on healthcare services tax in Budget
        New Delhi, [India] Feb. 13 (ANI): The Central Government has clarified that no proposal to levy a five percent tax on healthcare services has been included in the Union Budget for 2017-18. The proposal to levy service tax of five percent on all healthcare services was mooted in 2011-12 Budget, but was dropped after stiff opposition. The Budget was presented by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 9:46pm -
      Video: How is blind cricket played?

        Video: How is blind cricket played?

        Everything you need to know about how blind cricket is played.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 9:36pm -
      India vs Bangladesh 2017: Talking points after India's convincing win

        India vs Bangladesh 2017: Talking points after India's convincing win

        All the pivotal moments from the day's play.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 9:31pm -
      • Dilip Ghosh sticks to his comments against Amartya Sen
        Kolkata, (West Bengal) [India] Feb. 13 (ANI): Unperturbed by the severe criticism of his attack on Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday said he was not demeaning someone by his remarks and stood by his comments questioning the economist's contribution towards the state and country. "The University vice-chancellors do not outstay for a year, school and college principals just give up and leave.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 9:25pm -
      • China hails India for facilitating soldier's return
        Beijing, Feb 13 (IANS) China on Monday hailed India for facilitating the return of a Chinese soldier who was unable to leave India for 50 years after he accidentally crossed over into India. "On February 11, through the joint efforts of China and India, Mr. Wang Qi returned to China and got back to his family," China Froeign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said here.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 9:22pm -
      • J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderbani sector, firing on
        Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb. 13 (ANI): The Indian Army is currently retaliating to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 9:08pm -
      • Sasikala rebuffs Panneerselvam's allegation, says MLAs free
        Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb. 13 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (AIADMK) general secretary V. K. Sasikala on Monday said she would be staying with her party MLAs in order to show that they are not being held captive against their wishes as alleged by her rival and acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. Sasikala also expressed confidence that her faction would run the government for the next four-and-a -half years.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 8:57pm -
      • No conflict of interest among founders of company: Infosys
        Bengaluru, (Karnataka)India, Feb. 13 (ANI): The Infosys on Monday said there is no conflict of interest amongst the founders of the company and the management instead there is a convergence of interests. "We have a situation where we have the stakeholders, the founders and others along-with them who have nothing other than the best interest of the organization in their mind.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 8:52pm -
      • UPW down Punjab 6-2 in HIL tie
        Chandigarh, Feb 13 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Wizards (UPW) produced an excellent performance to beat Punjab Warriors 6-2 in a Hockey India League (HIL) contest here on Monday evening. Shamsher Singh (5th minute), Ajay Yadav (39th) and Akashdeep Singh (58th) scored for UPW while Dutch star Mirco Pruyser (31st) found the net for Punjab. The early goal saw UPW take the upper hand and forced Punjab to become a bit defensive.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 8:52pm -
      Suspected Istanbul nightclub attacker wanted to kill Christians - Hurriyet, citing court document

        Suspected Istanbul nightclub attacker wanted to kill Christians - Hurriyet, citing court document

        An Islamist gunman, who has confessed to the killing of 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day, told a court that he had aimed to kill Christians during his attack, Hurriyet newspaper said on Monday, citing testimony given this weekend. Abdulgadir Masharipov initially planned to attack the area around Taksim Square but switched to the upscale Reina nightclub due to the heightened security measures around the square, Hurriyet said, without saying how it had obtained the document. My…
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 8:51pm -
      Drivers' strike paralyses Uber, Ola services in Delhi

        Drivers' strike paralyses Uber, Ola services in Delhi

        By Rupam Jain and Douglas Busvine NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A strike led by drivers' unions in the Indian capital demanding better pay from Uber and Ola has paralysed the ride-hailing services that have grabbed business from traditional taxi and rickshaw operators with their cheaper fares. It was the first big confrontation between trade unions representing taxi drivers in the Delhi region of 25 million people and the two ride-hailing players, which have been ramping up services in India's $12 billi…
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 8:50pm -
      • Pakistan appoints Tehmina Janjua as Foreign Secretary
        Islamabad, Feb 13 (IANS) Pakistan on Monday appointed Tehmina Janjua as Foreign Secretary -- the first woman in the country to take up the top diplomat's post. Janjua, presently serving as Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, will assume the new post in the first week of March 2017, a Foreign Office statement said.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 8:48pm -
      • Nitish Katara murder: Delhi HC rejects Vikas Yadav's plea
        New Delhi (India), Feb.13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed Vikas Yadav's plea who is serving 25-year jail term without any remission for brutally murdering Nitish Katara after the government raised objections. A bench headed by Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi rejected Yadav's appeal while informing the accused lawyer that "either you withdraw plea or I will dismiss it." Yadav's lawyer took a day to take instructions. Earlier, the Delhi High Court issued the notice to Delhi Police, Delh…
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 8:48pm -
      • India vs Bangladesh, 2017: Who said what to India's win in the one-off Test
        India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs in the one-off Test between both the teams at the RGIS in Hyderabad.
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 8:40pm -
      Chairman of Infosys says not in 'battle' with founders

        Chairman of Infosys says not in 'battle' with founders

        MUMBAI (Reuters) - The board of India's second-biggest software exporter Infosys is engaging with its founders over their allegations of corporate governance lapses, non-executive chairman R. Seshasayee said at a news conference on Monday. Seshasayee said the board does consider it is in a battle with the company's founders over corporate governance. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Euan Rocha; Writing by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by David Goodman)
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 8:32pm -
      • Paddler Soumyajit to spearhead India's campaign at India Open qualifiers
        New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Soumyajit Ghosh will spearhead the Indian campaign at the ITTF World Tour India Open qualifying rounds that get underway at the Thyagaraj Stadium here on Tuesday. The former national champion will be vying along with 16 other Indians to get into the main draw of the $150,000 India Open, the highest prize money table tennis tournament in the country. A number of world class players, including World No.5 Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany and World No.8 Vladimir Samsonov of Bel…
        - 50 days ago, 13 Feb 17, 8:18pm -

