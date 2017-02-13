All India News | Stay Informed, Stay Ahead
"We hope to be able to negotiate a deep and special relationship with the European Union that will allow us to go on trading and investing in each other's economy, but at the same time allow us to rebuild our relationships with our partners & allies around the world," British finance minister said.
The BJP-led NDA govt plans to come out with narratives to counter political allegations on its various policies as it prepares a 'report card' on the eve of its third anniversary next month. The report card will consist of "facts, figures, data and statistics" on various policies of the government.
"It's absolutely right that this administration is concerned about the relationship between India and Pakistan and very much wants to see how we de-escalate any sort of conflict going forward," Nikki Haley said, signalling an apparent change in the US stance of not engaging in India-Pak disputes.
Hindu organisations are up in arms against Swaraj Abhiyan founder Prashant Bhushan after he said he opposed anti-Romeo squads as they violated the spirit of love and had questioned if the Uttar Pradesh government would even harass Lord Krishna, whom he termed a "legendary eve teaser".
Senior advocate Ram Jethmalani on Tuesday offered to defend Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for free in the court, if the latter is not able to pay his fees. "Even if (Delhi) government doesn't pay or he can't pay, I will appear for free, will treat him (Kejriwal) as one of my poor clients," he said,
The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of provisions of RTE Act, mandating unaided private schools to reserve 25 percent in nursery classes to children from weaker sections.
Times of IndiaYogi Adityanath holds first cabinet meet, waives farm loans of Rs 36359 croreTimes of IndiaLUCKNOW: Delivering on BJP's poll promise to small and marginal farmers, the Yogi Adityanath cabinet today decided to waive their crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh, totalling a staggering Rs 36,359 crore, at its very first meeting. The move will benefit over ...UP first cabinet meeting: Yogi Adityanath govt keeps poll promise, waives off Rs 35000 cr farm loanFirstpostYogi govt in UP holds first cabi…
India TodayIndia 'using Dalai Lama's Tawang visit' to upset China, says Beijing mediaIndia TodayThe visit would also adversely affect relations, reported the Global Times, a Communist Party-run nationalistic tabloid published by the official People's Daily. Ananth Krishnan | Posted by Sanjay Nirala. Follow @ananthkrishnan Ananth.Krishnan@intoday.com.Bad weather delays Dalai Lama's Tawang visit, Lumla unlikelyThe Indian ExpressHope India returns Tawang, says Chinese media as Dalai Lama visits Aru…
Economic TimesKeep getting threat calls, says man behind SC ban on liquor vendsEconomic TimesCHANDIGARH: Harman Sidhu, who led a campaign against liquor vends on highways and drunken driving, has said that he keeps getting threat calls but would like to take them in his stride. "I keep getting such calls. There is nothing new," he said.Liquor ban: States look to denotifying roads, moving court forIndia TodayHit by liquor ban, Daman, others seek NH denotificationTimes of IndiaRajasthan excise dep…
FirstpostArvind Kejriwal, fast losing the perception battle, needs to realise governance is serious businessFirstpostFor once, Arvind Kejriwal is silent. The Delhi chief minister, who otherwise has an opinion on almost everything under the sun, has nothing to say when quizzed about the controversies surrounding him, his Aam Aadmi Party, or the government he heads in ...Irresponsible Of Arvind Kejriwal To Question EVMs: Yogendra YadavNDTVKejriwal made defamatory statement, why should taxpayers p…
Times of IndiaOur position for bilateral redressal of all India-Pak issues hasn't changed: India on Nikki Haley's remarkTimes of IndiaNEW DELHI: India on Tuesday rejected any scope for US mediation with Pakistan and said that the "government's position for bilateral redressal of all India-Pakistan issues in an environment free of terror and violence hasn't changed." The reaction from ...India snubs US offer to mediate with Pak: Our position for bilateral redressal unchangedIndia TodayIndia turns…
Hindustan TimesCop who probed Sohrabuddin fake encounter to become Gujarat's first woman DGPHindustan TimesIPS officer Geeta Johri replaced PP Pandey, who resigned as the DGP after his appointment was challenged by former top cop Julio Riberio in the Supreme Court.(Siddharaj Solanki/ Hindustan Times). Geeta Johri, a police officer who courted controversy ...Geetha Johri appointed as new Gujarat DGPIndia TodayGeetha Johri, Who Probed Sohrabuddin Case, Is Gujarat's 1st Woman Top CopNDTVGujarat get…
Firstpost24-year-old student's suicide should be a wake up call to raise the dialogue on depressionFirstpostMinutes before jumping off the 19-storey room of Hotel Taj Lands End in Bandra on Monday, 24-year-old Arjun Bhardwaj streamed a Facebook Live video saying that is a "tutorial on how to commit suicide." His intentions were clear. According to the Mumbai ...Student who jumped off 19th floor may have sought help on FacebookHindustan TimesYouth live streams suicide video; Mumbai Police says r…
Times of IndiaHyderabad man arrested for 'triple talaq post card' to wifeTimes of IndiaHYDERABAD: Days after a man divorced his wife of one day by pronouncing triple talaq through a post card, the south zone police swung into action and arrested him. Deputy commissioner of police (south) V Satyanarayana identified the accused as M ...Hyderabad Man Arrested Over 'Triple Talaq' Postcard To His BrideNDTVHyderabad: Man gives triple talaq to wife through postcard, arrestedDeccan ChronicleHyderabad m…
Times of IndiaMadras HC orders waiver of farm loans to all, stops officials from penal actionTimes of IndiaCHENNAI: The Madras high court on Tuesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to waive farm loans obtained by all farmers, instead of limiting the benefit only to those owning less than five acres of land. The court also restrained officials from ...Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu government to waive loans of all drought-hit farmersIndia TodayMadras High Court Tells Tamil Nadu To Waive All…
The Hans IndiaSRKR Engg College tops NIRF listThe Hans IndiaBhimavaram: The SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram has stood in first place in Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana States in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced by Union Human Resources Development Ministry.Miranda House Bags Number One Spot In List Of Top Indian CollegesHuffington Post IndiaMore funds, autonomy to institutions with better ranking: HRDAppsforPCdailyall 18 news articles »
India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 3.17 percent in January, its lowest level in at least five years, helped by a sharp cooling in food prices, government data showed on Monday. Economists polled by Reuters expected last month's annual retail inflation to come in at 3.22 percent, compared with 3.41 percent in December. Food inflation was 0.53 percent last month, lower than a revised 1.37 percent in December.
By Rajesh Kumar Singh NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's inflation cooled to its lowest in at least five years in January as food prices fell following the government's cash clampdown, but emerging price pressures mean the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will probably keep interest rates on hold. Consumer prices rose by an annual 3.17 percent last month - their slowest pace since January 2012, when the government launched the current index series. Annual retail food inflation eased to 0.53 percent last m…
Much of this season falls in the ‘Phalguna’ month according to the traditional Indian lunar calendar. Sun transit from Aquarius to Pisces during this month, this happens in the February-March months of the english calendar. Apart from the pleasant and enjoyable weather Phalguna Month also brings along a fleet of celebrations. Astroyogi explains the importance of this month in the Hindu Lunar calendar and the festivals which we would be celebrating during it.
By Sankalp Phartiyal and Euan Rocha MUMBAI (Reuters) - Management at Infosys Ltd attempted on Monday to allay concerns that the software services firm was facing a worsening dispute with its founders over how the company was being run, saying that the board was engaging with the founders, including N.R. Narayana Murthy. India's second-biggest IT services company behind Tata Consultancy Services has been locked in a public war of words with the founders and former executives, who, led by Murthy,…
By Philip Pullella VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Senior Roman Catholic cardinals from the around the world defended Pope Francis on Monday against a spate of recent attacks from conservatives challenging his authority. In an unusual move, nine cardinals in a group advising Francis on Vatican economic and structural reforms issued a statement expressing "full support for the pope's work" and guaranteeing "full backing for him and his teachings". The statement said the cardinals expressed their solidar…
An Islamist gunman, who has confessed to the killing of 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day, told a court that he had aimed to kill Christians during his attack, Hurriyet newspaper said on Monday, citing testimony given this weekend. Abdulgadir Masharipov initially planned to attack the area around Taksim Square but switched to the upscale Reina nightclub due to the heightened security measures around the square, Hurriyet said, without saying how it had obtained the document. My…
By Rupam Jain and Douglas Busvine NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A strike led by drivers' unions in the Indian capital demanding better pay from Uber and Ola has paralysed the ride-hailing services that have grabbed business from traditional taxi and rickshaw operators with their cheaper fares. It was the first big confrontation between trade unions representing taxi drivers in the Delhi region of 25 million people and the two ride-hailing players, which have been ramping up services in India's $12 billi…
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The board of India's second-biggest software exporter Infosys is engaging with its founders over their allegations of corporate governance lapses, non-executive chairman R. Seshasayee said at a news conference on Monday. Seshasayee said the board does consider it is in a battle with the company's founders over corporate governance. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Euan Rocha; Writing by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by David Goodman)